Mitsubishi has introduced its MELSERVO MR-J5 series of TSN-compatible servo drives. The company says that end users and machine builders can drive up the performance of their lines and systems thanks to a frequency response of 3.5kHz and a communication cycle time of 31.25μs. Further, with the associated

MELSERVO J5 motion module, users can synchronize up to 256 axes.

The company adds that the increased performance does not come at the cost of more complex set-up, and that no tuning experience is required. Instead, a quick-tuning function generating all of the gain values automatically within approximately 0.3 seconds. The machine is reportedly ready to run as soon as the servo is enabled.

A key enabler for improved performance across multi-axis servo systems is the integration of CC-Link IE TSN (time sensitive network) technology with 1Gbps transmission speeds, assuring synchronization across all connected devices — including safety devices, which can be connected on the same network as standard control products such as inverters, HMI and I/O. Other network protocols such as EtherCAT are also offered as standard.

Predictive maintenance functions have also been embedded, helping to reduce unplanned machine downtime and drive-up asset availability. These functions use Mitsubishi Electric’s Maisart AI technology, allowing this new servo drive series to detect mechanical component deterioration on the machine before maintenance is required.

The MELSERVO MR-J5 series wiring has been simplified with a new single cable — for encoder, power and electromagnetic brake — with a new one-touch lock connector designed to eliminate the need for tightening screws. The 26-bit absolute encoder offers 67 million pulses per revolution for precise motion control, while the elimination of the need for an internal battery reduces maintenance costs.

Visit www.eu3a.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/ for more information.