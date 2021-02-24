Cast Aluminum Solutions (CAS), a supplier of specialty industrial heaters including heated components for the bottling and packaging industry, announced the launch of its new CAST-X High Temperature Heater line, which features operating temperatures up to 1110°F (600°C).

Jeffrey Awe, global marketing director at CAS, says, “The CAST-X Heater design has always been highly-favored by engineers who understand its unique benefits. Now, with CAST-X High Temp offering temperatures over 1000°F, the potential market for this heater family is expanded significantly.”

CAS reports few industrial heaters feature such high operating temperatures. Additionally, CAST-X High Temp can safely heat flammable liquids, such as disinfecting agents, IPA and solvents. Drying gases and process gases such as nitrogen, argon and compressed clean air can be heated using CAST-X High Temp.

CAS offers CAST-X High Temperature Heaters in two standard sizes:

CAST-X HT 500 has power to 1500 Watts and a 1/4 inch fluid/gas flow-tube. It is available with a certified Water Tight Terminal Enclosure (for wet applications), or with a No Terminal Enclosure option (for gas applications); both designs have a very small footprint.

CAST-X HT 2000 accommodates higher-flow applications with power to 6 kW, and a 1/2 inch flow-tube; it’s available with either an Explosion-Proof or Water-Resistant terminal enclosure.

All CAST-X Heaters have a “no contact design” — the heated media never contacts the heating element. The heated media (which can be liquid or gas) flows through a spiral-wound stainless steel or Inconel flow-tube, which is isolated inside the heater body; high-performance heating elements are integrated within the heater body. This design is reportedly safe and cleaner than standard immersion heaters where media would be in contact with dirty heat elements.

According to CAS, advanced chemical reactions and catalytic transformation processes require higher than normal temperatures. The new CAST-X High Temp Heater is designed to fit those thermal requirements and allows for super-heated steam, or vaporization of cleaning chemicals.

Jerry Carlson, divisional VP at CAS, says, “The CAST-X High Temp line occupies a unique position in the industrial heater marketplace. It combines the safety and purity of an isolated fluid path with the high operating temps demanded by today’s fluid and gas applications.”

For more information visit www.castaluminumsolutions.com.