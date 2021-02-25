hubergroup Print Solutions launched HYDRO-X GA Water Barrier Coating — a barrier coating that protects against water and is suitable for surface printing in the packaging industry, both in the food and non-food sectors. A revised formulation of the binding agents for the water-based coating eliminates the need for PE film lamination as a water barrier. Paper packaging with a barrier coating can be recycled in the paper recycling system. The company says changing from conventional packaging to pure paper packaging with a barrier coating is a cost-effective and more environmentally friendly option.

Dr. Christian Schirrmacher, global project manager water based inks from hubergroup Print Solutions, says, “We are constantly working to further develop our portfolio. In particular, we focus on the benefits for our customers and the sustainability aspect. With the HYDRO-X GA Water Barrier Coating, as a team, we have achieved another milestone. The aim is to enable our customers to produce more environmentally friendly packaging solutions.”

With one more available inking unit to apply the coating, the HYDRO-X GA Water Barrier Coating can change from laminate structures to mono-material paper and demonstrates the following advantages:

Improved recyclability in recycling systems for pure paper packaging

The range of applications for pure paper packaging increased to include sectors previously reliant on PE/paper packaging

Lower material costs and savings on plastic films, which the coating replaces

Reduced processing times due to polyethene (PE) lamination or extrusion coating being no longer required

In a full-cost analysis, the finished product results in lower costs for a sufficient technical barrier effect

Optimal Product Protection

The coating provides a highly water-repellent surface, reportedly increasing the shelf life of the product. It is suitable for both coated and uncoated paper in the packaging industry, specifically for packaging moisture-sensitive foodstuffs such as sugar, flour and dry animal food. This protective coating can prevent unnecessary food waste and is suitable for applications in the non-food sector, such as cement packaging and secondary packaging for copy paper. The HYDRO-X GA Water Barrier Coating

hubergroup reports the HYDRO-X GA Water Barrier Coating expands its water-based portfolio and it continues to pursue an integrated approach to sustainability. According to Dr. Lutz Frischmann, global product director flexible packaging, the packaging industry is undergoing major change and trends point toward mono-materials and barrier coatings. “At present we are working intensively to develop and manufacture additional protective coatings, such as an oxygen barrier coating. Due to the sustainability aspect, we see big potential in these product groups,” says Frischmann. More products are expected to be launched throughout the year.

For more information visit www.hubergroup.com/us.