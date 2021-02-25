Smurfit Kappa announced the launch of a new packing system for its sustainable TopClip product — a paper-based replacement for plastic shrink wrap that bundles beverage multi-packs. This packing system, designed for smaller businesses and brands, follows the launch of its high-speed machine with KHS. Smurfit Kappa's end-to-end solutions for TopClip ensure it is suitable for beverage companies of all sizes.

Czech beer brewer Pivovar Clock implemented the sustainable paper-based TopClip for its 500ml cans. Pivovar Clock is reportedly known within the industry for its early adoption of sustainable technology, using the latest steam technology and local ingredients to produce its beer. “As a company, we pride ourselves on only using the highest quality ingredients when making our beers. We want to provide this standard across our business and Smurfit Kappa’s TopClip solution offers us a new sustainable alternative while providing an excellent consumer and branding experience,'' says Jiří Andrš, CEO at Pivovar Clock. “At Pivovar Clock, we are committed to significantly decreasing our carbon footprint, so by choosing TopClip we are also meeting our environmental obligations by reducing single-use plastics.”

Smurfit Kappa launched automation for every shape and size beverage company, which it says will be a key characteristic in facilitating the roll out of TopClip with many different brands. With a 30% lower carbon footprint than shrink-wrap consumer packs, TopClip is plastic-free and 100% renewable, recyclable and biodegradable. Made from less material and without glue, it is sustainable and reportedly offers consumer-branding opportunities.

“We are delighted to partner with Pivovar Clock by providing its consumers with the latest in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Whether you’re a small or large beverage company, there is a version of TopClip to suit your business,” says Arco Berkenbosch, VP innovation and development, at Smurfit Kappa Europe. “With our portfolio of machine solutions, Smurfit Kappa can provide a holistic offering to reduce your carbon footprint and ultimately help grow sales.”

In addition to the UK and the Netherlands, TopClip is now available to consumers in the Czech, Polish and Slovakian markets. TopClip is part of Smurfit Kappa’s Better Planet Packaging, a portfolio of innovative packaging solutions designed to be more sustainable and always made from a renewable and recyclable raw material.

For more information visit www.smurfitkappa.com.