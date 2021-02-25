Lantech, a stretch wrapper and case handling equipment manufacturer, was honored with the 2020 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company’s contribution to improving 3M’s competitiveness.

3M recognized 20 suppliers supporting the U.S. and Canada, among thousands in its global supply base, for their performance in providing products and services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on actions taken to improve 3M's competitiveness and overall supplier performance. A virtual awards ceremony was held Feb. 4, 2021.

"3M has been a long time valuable partner and customer to Lantech," says Jim Lancaster, CEO of Lantech. "It is our honor to have been called on in the last year when an urgent need to ramp up production of PPE required immediate delivery of automation equipment. In addition to the ongoing work we do to ensure the safe to ship packaging of 3M products, Lantech associates stepped up to build custom machinery for 3M in less than a week.”

“Supplier collaboration is critical to supply chain success,” says Debora Fronczak, vice president, 3M Strategic Sourcing. “We are fortunate to work with great suppliers who are committed to fostering a relationship with 3M. These collaborative relationships help us to serve our customers with innovative and valuable solutions. It’s important that we recognize our most outstanding suppliers, and that’s what this award is all about.”

