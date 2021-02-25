NOVA Chemicals Corporation (NOVA Chemicals), a manufacturer of chemicals and plastic resins, developed a series of customizable film structure designs formulated with post-consumer resin (PCR). The film structures, which incorporate post-consumer low-density and linear low-density polyethylene (rLDPE/LLDPE), can be tailored to meet the demands of film applications including heavy-duty sack, collation shrink, stretch film, agricultural film, trash bags and liners, food packaging and protective packaging for e-commerce, such as bubble wrap and air pillows.

According to Greg DeKunder, vice president, polyethylene marketing, NOVA Chemicals, the new film structure designs further advance the company’s commitment to supporting industry-wide adoption of PCR. “The introduction of these film structure designs is one of several initiatives we are pursuing to make it easier and more practical for the industry and our customers to incorporate PCR into new packaging and products,” says DeKunder. “The addition of our portfolio of PCR will allow NOVA Chemicals to be a one-stop supplier for our customers’ virgin and recycled polyethylene needs.”

The film structure designs are also a step in helping consumer brands meet sustainability goals, according to Monika Kleczek, circular economy market manager, NOVA Chemicals. “The PCR teams at our Innovation Centres are working closely with film producers, converters and brand owners to design high-performance PCR-content consumer packaging,” says Kleczek. “Together, they are accelerating commercialization of these packages and advancing the circular economy.”

Customers seeking to incorporate PCR into their film designs are supported by NOVA Chemicals’ Innovation Centres, which are staffed by a dedicated team of PCR experts and equipped with industry-leading production, conversion and testing equipment.

Nancy Conley, technical service specialist, NOVA Chemicals, will co-present a case study on sustainable packaging with Emmerson Packaging at the Pet Sustainability Coalition’s virtual UnPacked21 conference on Feb. 23. Jared Taylor, additives technology scientist, NOVA Chemicals, will also present original research findings on PE-PCR emissions during conversion at the SPE Polyolefins International conference on Feb. 23. NOVA Chemicals technical service specialist Fraser Waldie will present on PCR incorporation in shrink films at the TAPPI 2021 International Flexible Packaging and Extrusion Division Virtual Conference on Mar. 17. NOVA Chemicals will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the Association of Plastics Recyclers’ Plastics Recycling Conference, Apr. 7-8.

For more information visit www.novachem.com/pcr.