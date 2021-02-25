Davis-Standard announced that Andrew Alaya has been promoted to vice president – aftermarket sales. The company says that Alaya brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role having held various customer-centric positions at Circonix Technologies, a division of Davis-Standard. He has more than 20 years of experience in providing upgrade solutions for PLC, drive and mechanical systems. These include machine fabrication, alignment services, engineering design, rebuilds and retrofits, maintenance training, installation, commissioning and startup.

“Andrew will provide strategic leadership as we continue to develop and promote Davis-Standard’s multi-faceted portfolio of aftermarket products and services,” says Zachary Ament, Davis-Standard’s executive vice president of aftermarket sales. “He has an excellent understanding of customer needs and available technologies. This aligns well with our goal of providing customers with the solutions that improve their processes while supporting their profitability and product quality.”

Alaya can be reached at aalaya@davis-standard.com.

Visit www.davis-standard.com/service-support for more information.