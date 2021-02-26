Rol-Tec began construction of a 15,700 square foot addition to its Green Bay headquarters, where it manufactures rubber covered rollers, metal roller bases, laser-engraved flexo sleeves and tungsten carbide roller coatings for printing, industrial and converting operations throughout North America. The company is also a unique manufacturer of custom cast urethane parts for a variety of industrial applications.

According to president Matt Umentum, the new addition will help meet the company’s growing sales with both printing and converting customers. Laser engraving operations continue to grow with the recent addition of a second high-performance, state-of-the-industry laser engraving machine. The new space will primarily accommodate expanded metal machining operations to support the company’s roller and sleeve operation.

Rol-Tec also acquired Axis Grinding earlier in 2020 and is operating that division out of Axis’ 20,000 square foot building in Green Bay.

