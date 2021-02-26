Simec Group announced Fabio Vincenzi has joined as chief business development officer of the flexible packaging division. Vincenzi will bring his twenty-year experience in the international sale of equipment destined to the flexible converting industry. His knowledge and experience have grown over the years through prior experiences at companies such as the Nordmeccanica Group, for coating and lamination, and Uteco Group, for the sale of flexographic printing machines.

Vincenzi’s entry into Simec organization will give rise to a process of sectoralization of the Group's sales structure, which will facilitate the introduction of new innovative sales models designed for the various industrial sectors where Simec operates.

For more information visit www.simecgroup.com.