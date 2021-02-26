South Atlantic Contract Packaging (South Atlantic) announced its collaboration with Wake Forest University School of Business graduate students on a sustainability study of the company’s operations. The semester-long graduate consulting project, conducted by a team in the WFU Master Of Science in Management Program, will benchmark South Atlantic’s current sustainability efforts as well as create a plan for improving the company’s carbon footprint.

“We value sustainability at South Atlantic, and that shouldn’t be put on hold because of the pandemic,” says CEO Julian Bossong. “We’ve always had our eyes on sustainability, and this study will give us concrete steps to complete, helping us better protect the planet.”

“Experiential learning provided through our graduate consulting projects provide market-relevant skills that help build a better world,” says senior associate Dean of the Master of Science in Management Program Norma Montague. “Our partnership with South Atlantic is an opportunity for school of business students to identify solutions that can drive sustainability forward on a national scale.”

Sustainability, particularly in consumer packaged goods, is growing in importance as consumers seek products and delivery that align with their values to be more eco-friendly. In order to continue improving, this study will benchmark South Atlantic’s current ecological impact and allow for improvements across all aspects of the co-packing business, including waste reduction, sustainable energy sources and greater use of recycling/recyclable materials.

For more information visit www.southatlanticpackaging.com.