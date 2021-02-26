Grolman Group signed a commercial agreement for Germany, parts of Austria, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Baltics, Belgium and Luxembourg with SAPICI for its laminating adhesives under the SAPICI brand POLURFLEX.

The agreement covers SAPICI’s migration-free laminating adhesives for flexible food packaging that achieve new standards in terms of human health and food safety, while cutting costs for storage and testing. Due to a free monomer diisocyanate content (below 0.1%), it complies with the recent EU regulations enforced on isocyanates (EU 2020/1149) and ensures no migration of dangerous substances into food (EU 2020/1245).

The following are hree advantages of SAPICI’s zero migration laminating adhesives for the converter laminating process:

Contrary to conventional products that enforce a time to market of several days up to two to three weeks for some applications, SAPICI’s monomer-free, solvent-free and solvent-based laminating adhesives allow for a direct use of the laminated structures, reportedly reducing the costs for storage to 1-2 days ready to contact with food.

PAA testing on the final flexible packaging can be rendered unnecessary due to its composition; no carcinogenic primary aromatic amines (PAA) can develop, even during post-treatments such as sterilization.

SAPICI’s says its monomer-free laminating adhesives can ensure the safety of operators when compared with conventional adhesives, which are exposed to dangerous substances, as indicated by respective hazard statements in the MSDS.

