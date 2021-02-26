According to a new market research report "Blister Packaging Market by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Aluminum), Type (Carded, Clamshell), Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), End-use Sector (Healthcare, Consumer Goods Industrial Goods, Food), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the blister packaging market size is projected to grow from $24.1 billion in 2020 to $34.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The blister packaging market is witnessing high growth owing to downsizing of packaging and requirement of fewer resources in blister packaging.

Thermoforming is the largest technology segment.

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology into thermoforming and cold forming. Thermoforming holds the major market share of the overall market owing to its wide applications in end-use sector such as healthcare and food. Thermoforming technology is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging and requires low initial tools and equipment costs.

Carded is the largest type segment.

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of type into carded and clamshell. Carded blister packaging is projected to be the largest and faster-growing segment due to its ability to form different shapes, stack many products and its ease of handling and excellent damage prevention properties. The increasing demand from food packaging and e-commerce industries supports the growth of carded blister packaging.

Plastic films is the largest material segment.

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of material into plastic films, paper & paperboard, and aluminum. Plastic films is projected to be the largest and fastest growing material segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to its visibility to the product and secure and attractive packaging.

Healthcare is the largest end-use sector segment.

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of end-use sector into healthcare, consumer goods, industrial goods, and food. The healthcare segment dominated the market followed by consumer goods segment. Blister packaging of healthcare products reduces the possibility of product contamination and protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light and temperature. This is driving the demand for blister packaging in healthcare end-use sector.

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period, owing to the rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as healthcare, food and consumer and industrial goods sectors. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing middle-class population, rising consumption of high visibility products and the growing healthcare industry will support the growth of the blister packaging market over the forecast period. Amcor Plc (Switzerland), DOW (U.S.), WestRock Company (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Constantia Flexibles (Australia), Klockner Pentaplast Group (Germany), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Tekni-Plex (U.S.), and Display Pack (U.S.) are key players operating in the blister packaging market.

For more information visit www.marketsandmarkets.com.