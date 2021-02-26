Bosch Rexroth, a supplier of drive and control technologies, will host a live industry webinar featuring experts from Bosch Rexroth and DWFritz Automation to discuss how they implemented a concurrent design/build project for a complex, high speed “factory of the future” automated assembly line. During the webinar, attendees will learn how Bosch Rexroth can transform current manufacturing lines into the future.

The discussion will explore the challenges as well as the engineering and technology solutions used to successfully speed up the process for getting a high-precision consumer electronics assembly line to market.

In addition to engineering support, Bosch Rexroth provided a multi-technology offering from its automation and electrification, linear motion and assembly technology business units.

The automation platform included the new ctrlX CORE controller from Bosch Rexroth’s recently introduced ctrlX AUTOMATION system. With its open and flexible architecture, ctrlX CORE removes the boundaries between IPC, embedded system and drive-based technology platforms.

Relevant to anyone responsible for managing complex machine automation projects, the panel of experts will cover several areas, including:

Simplifying a complex design/build process to shorten lead times and accelerate time to market

Successful collaboration for engineering, logistics and fulfillment

Realization of advanced automation, linear motion and assembly technology and components

The free, one-hour webinar will open up for attendee Q&A.

Visit www.RexrothONLOCATION.virtualeventsite.com/registration for more information and to register for “Rexroth ON LOCATION — The Future of Factory Automation”.