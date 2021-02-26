S-One Labels & Packaging announced new team members in sales, marketing and customer service. On its technical sales team, S-OneLP welcomed Jessika Bustamante Meisner, Joe Varone, Dillon Dyer, and Adrià Mañas Fernández.

Meisner formerly worked as a senior account manager at Labelexpo Global Series and event manager at Label Summit trade shows. She previously worked on S-OneLP’s debut at Labelexpo Americas in 2018.

Varone joins S-OneLP from Kustom Group and has more than 35 years servicing the commercial print industry and working with printers, ink makers and graphic arts distributors.

Dyer joins S-OneLP with more than 25 years in labels and packaging — from packaging adhesives and coatings to inks and machine side assistance.

Mañas Fernández previously held roles in S-One’s accounting and customer service teams, and recently joined S-OneLP’s sales team in EMEA, based in Barcelona.

Adna Brkanic joins the company to lead the marketing efforts as marketing communications manager. She has been with S-OneLP’s parent company, S-One Holdings, since 2018 and is instrumental in pulling together S-OneLP’s integrated marketing communications strategy.

Chelsea McDougall joins the marketing team from Labels & Labeling magazine, where she previously served as the publication’s North America editor. McDougall will rely on her label and packaging industry experience to ensure customers get the most out of their online experience at the S-OneLP Knowledge Center, “PrimeTime” video sessions and virtual events.

Thierry Pellegrino joins as a consultant for S-OneLP EMEA operations. He is co-owner of M-Chemicals, a French channel to market partner for Michelman. Pellegrino has over 30 years of experience, with the past 10 years focused in the digital printing industry.

Haley Hollister and Paige Runowksi join S-OneLP as customer service specialists. Hollister has been working with S-One since 2017, helping customers throughout every channel of the print industry. Runowski has been with S-One since 2016, and after taking time off to earn a degree, she is back with the S-OneLP customer service team.

“The incredible growth we’ve experienced at S-OneLP over the past few years couldn’t be done without our customers and our dynamic team. We’ve recognized that if we want to keep pace with our current growth trajectory, we had to bring together the best and brightest industry talent,” says Tom Hauenstein, global VP of sales at S-OneLP. “We’ve assembled a group of packaging print professionals with a variety of backgrounds and print industry experience that will be crucial with S-OneLP’s continued success and future growth.”

