Teledyne Imaging, a Teledyne Technologies company represented by Teledyne’s Princeton Instruments, Photometrics, e2v, DALSA, Acton Optics and Lumenera, will showcase its newest technologies at the SPIE’s Photonics West Digital Forum taking place Mar. 6-11, 2021.

Visitors to the virtual event can expect a new products and innovative solutions for scientific imaging and spectroscopy at the Teledyne Imaging digital marketplace storefronts. Product and application specialists will be available to text and video chat about your specific requirements. There will also be recorded product and application videos in addition to traditional technical sessions.

New products introduced by Teledyne Imaging companies at Photonics West:

Teledyne e2v announces a new addition to its CCD261-04 spectroscopy image sensor platform with a HiRho structure allowing the sensor to operate on silicon 10x thicker than a typical CCD and 20x thicker than a typical CMOS sensor, providing performance both in the NIR and X-ray.

Teledyne Princeton Instruments announced improvements in both hardware and software in its TriVista multi-stage spectrometers. TriVista double and triple spectrometers offer high spectral resolution and superior stray light rejection, allowing Raman measurements as close as a few wavenumbers from a laser excitation line.

Teledyne Imaging’s LACera Technology offers advanced CMOS imaging, with applications as diverse as next generation genomics, astronomical photometry, ultra-high-resolution x-ray and electron imaging requiring CMOS sensors and cameras with low light sensitivity and speed. LACera CMOS technology delivers greater than 90% quantum efficiency and proprietary low noise architecture with up to 18-bit readout.

Teledyne Photometrics Evolve 10, 13, and 16 μm pixel size, high-resolution, back-illuminated EMCCD cameras provide high sensitivity (>95%) for the lowest light applications in life sciences. With proprietary Teledyne technology throughout, Evolve provides a new standard in EMCCD performance and reliability including ultra-high-speed readout and highly stabilized deep cooling.

Teledyne Imaging will feature its Genie Nano cameras — compact, robust cameras with speed and image quality with low cost performance.

For more information visit www.teledyne.com.