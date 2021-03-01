Cortec Corporation announced its dual action desiccant/VpCI pouches — which previously could only protect metals from corrosion in spaces up to 5 cubic feet (140 L) per each Unit 1 Desicorr NW VpCI Pouch — are now using the same technology to protect larger volumes. Cortec says while being ideal for small packages of metal parts, it made application of multiple pouches excessive when protecting larger equipment voids or containers.

Users who want to protect four or eight times as much volume as the smaller Desicorr NW VpCI sizes can do so by inserting one of Cortec’s new Unit 4 or Unit 8 Desicorr NW VpCI Pouches into a package or void of up to 20 or 40 cubic feet (560 or 1120 L). Desicorr NW VpCI Pouches are a potential replacement for traditional desiccants due to moisture absorption and active corrosion protection with Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor (VpCI) molecules.

The desiccant action reduces moisture in the air, allowing the VpCI molecules to have free access to the surface of the metal, where they form a molecular protective layer, even on recessed and difficult to reach areas. These Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors are self-replenishing to provide continuous protection if the package is opened and resealed. They also provide backup protection should the desiccant become spent.

Desicorr NW VpCI Pouches can be inserted manually or automatically into a box of ferrous or non-ferrous metals ready to be shipped or stored, or into the void space of a large equipment assembly, such as a wind turbine component, before it is shrink-wrapped. When the components are removed from the package, the VpCI molecules naturally float away, no cleaning required — unlike traditional rust preventatives that require a removal process before the part can be used. Potential usages include:

Completed assemblies, parts and components

Motors

Mechanical controls

Precision machined or stamped parts

Marine and commercial electronic equipment

Electrical equipment

Tools

Desicorr NW VpCI Pouches protect different metal types — from aluminum and solder to carbon steel, stainless steel, galvanized steel, copper and brass. Pouches are available in cartons containing 300 units and are available in both non-windowed and windowed versions (smaller sizes of 1/6 and 1 Unit only). The windowed version contains indicator spheres that will change color from yellow to green when the desiccant is fully spent. The company says tossing a desiccant pouch into a package is a routine process for many manufacturers and those who substitute Desicorr NW VpCI Pouches follow the same routine with the added protection of active Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors for volumes up to 40 cubic feet (1120 L) per pouch.

