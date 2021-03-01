ProAmpac announced the launch of ProActive Recyclable R-2000F — a patent-pending film part of the ProActive Sustainability product family that is prequalified for store drop-off recycling through polyethylene recycling streams.

Engineered to maintain machine efficiencies on high-speed form/fill/seal lines, ProActive Recyclable R-2000F is a polyethylene-based laminated structure designed for performance in cold temperature conditions. Its enhanced stiffness and scuff-resistance reportedly offers display characteristics in the freezer case, boosting brand differentiation while supporting sustainable messaging.

“ProAmpac is committed to providing our customers sustainable alternatives to their current products that do not sacrifice manufacturing or end-use performance. Our material scientists have designed a product that is unique to frozen-food packaging, that runs at-rate, and is recyclable,” says Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac. “The debut of R-2000F comes on the heels of ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 film which we launched just a few weeks ago. We are excited to introduce this unique technology that will immediately help brands advance their sustainable packaging goals.”

ProActive Recyclable R-2000F can be supplied with a pre-applied recyclable Inno-Lok zipper and is reportedly ideal for running on high-speed vertical or horizontal form/fill/seal equipment. R-2000F is available in pre-made pouch format. For additional differentiation in the freezer case, gloss or Signature Surfaces Registered Matte finish options are available.

“Maintaining filling machine efficiency and superior shelf appearance was at the forefront of the design process when we developed R-2000F. The film has been proven to run ‘at-rate’ on existing equipment,” says Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation for ProAmpac. “Our ProActive Recyclable R-2000F has superior heat resistance, a robust sealant technology, and excellent dimpling resistance, which makes it an ideal replacement for gusseted frozen food packaging made of non-recyclable PET/PE or OPP/PE laminations.”

In addition to R-2000F, ProAmpac offers ProActive Recyclable R-500F, which is a surface printed mono-web structure for making gusseted bags on high-speed vertical form/fill/seal applications. “ProAmpac understands there is no one-size-fits-all solution in flexible packaging. By offering multiple recyclable platforms to frozen food brands we hope to make it easier for our customers to increase their recyclable packaging footprint,” says Grose.

For more information visit ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.