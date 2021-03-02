First launched in 2020, M&M'S Messages by Mars Wrigley returned with new on-pack expressions, delivered by the iconic M&M'S spokescandies, to reportedly help people connect and find humor in everyday life. To celebrate and inspire connections through music, M&M'S Messages packs include a code that can be scanned to access a curated Spotify playlist with music that corresponds with the messages.

There are now 28 different M&M'S Messages packs available — each pack includes a unique message and complementary Spotify playlist to match the theme. For example, the message "Have a great day pretending to do work" is paired with songs to make you feel like a boss, and "Slay Girl" is paired with a playlist filled with powerful female artists.

Mars Wrigley says the new M&M'S Messages packs are a way to spark a connection through music, a natural medium that brings people together, and a reflection of its commitment to create better moments that make the world smile.

"Music and M&M'S have an incredible power to help us connect to one another and celebrate life," says Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley senior brand director. "Incorporating music into M&M'S Messages packs are a new way for us to help fans share their true selves and connect with others, which helps us live our purpose of better moments and more smiles."

"There's something special about the evolution of M&M'S packaging and we were immediately drawn to the opportunity to partner with the M&M'S team to make the joy of music front and center this go round," says Brian Berner, head of North America advertising sales, Spotify. "These curated Spotify playlists give people an opportunity to connect at a time when we're all hungrier than ever for new ways to interact."

M&M'S Messages packs are featured on fan-favorite flavors — Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Caramel. M&M'S Messages are on shelves now at retailers nationwide for a limited time and available on mms.com. Select M&M'S Messages will be featured on Kyle Busch's No. 18 M&M'S Toyota Camry at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway this spring, where race fans will have the opportunity to win M&M'S Messages-inspired prizes.

