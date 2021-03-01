Syntegon will present the “Cookie & Cracker Show” on Mar. 2-3, an online event focused on innovative packaging systems for production and on Syntegon’s safe and reliable cracker handling. The online event concept includes live machine demonstrations as well as expert discussions on trending topics in the food industry, including sustainability, flexibility and hygienic design.

“We not only want to show our customers our future-proof solutions; we also would like to foster a dialog,” says Bruno Oberle, vice president product group horizontal packaging systems. “Small and exclusive event sessions offer customers the opportunity to ask questions, address their needs and challenges, and discuss them with our experts.”

The event will present a flexible high-speed system for the reliable handling and packaging of crackers. The company says the solution features gentle handling and hygienic design with a small footprint. Thanks to the flexible configuration, different shapes can also be optimally processed on the line. Crackers are grouped at speeds of up to 400 slugs per minute. The HCS flow-wrapping machine with fully automated new AHS heat-sealing technology enables extended sealing times and ensures tighter packages for a longer product shelf life. Customers have the option to switch between mono and multilayer films. The system can be switched from short to long slugs within ten minutes, providing flexibility.

Syntegon says it will also use the virtual event for an active exchange with customers, with a focus is on current trends and challenges. “These include, for example, technologies such as linear drive, 3D vision inspection and sustainable solutions such as paper or mono-material packaging,” says Oberle. “We want to thoroughly understand our customers and their needs. Last year we began running digital factory acceptance tests, which were very well received. We want to build on this and further intensify global partnerships despite limited travel opportunities.”

