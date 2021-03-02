Eaglewood Technologies introduced the Sitexco+ Laser Anilox Cleaning System, based on the award winning Sitexco System. The Sitexco+ System is a patented cleaning method that is safe for anilox rolls.

The Sitexco+ System cleans 78% faster than the previous generation of Sitexco, and can clean any ink, coating, varnish or glue chemistry. IoT 4.0 capabilities are standard, such as smartphone communication to send status updates and end of cycle alarm and cloud based features, such as managing and accessing roll reports.

According to Peter J. Mulheran, Eaglewood’s VP and GM, “The features and capabilities of the Sitexco+ System are the results of understanding the market needs. This system is the fastest, safest and most capable laser system available. The best laser system got much better.”

The Sitexco+ System is available for live or virtual demonstrations in the Eaglewood Technologies Demonstration Center, which is CDC compliant.

For more information visit www.eaglewoodtech.com.