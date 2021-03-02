Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc. has entered into a new distribution partnership with Digital Color Ink, LLC, a wide format graphic specialist supplying hardware, consumables and media.

Digital Color Ink will be offering Monadnock’s recently launched ENVIsual Board, the “Un-Plastic Alternative” for in-store marketing applications such as retail and hospitality graphics, POP displays and signage. Renewable, fiber-based ENVIsual Board is FSC certified, manufactured carbon neutral (VERs) and made with 100% renewable Green-e certified wind powered electricity (RECs) under a third-party certified ISO 14001 Environmental Management System.

“Retailers and brands of all sizes are looking to enhance their in-store marketing sustainability profiles,” says Julie Brannen, director, sustainability solutions, Monadnock. “Valued partners like Digital Color Ink are well-positioned to take advantage of these new opportunities and we’re delighted to help them serve their current and future customers.”

“This new partnership brings together two customer-centric companies dedicated to delivering high-value, sustainable media,” says Carew Alley, president, Digital Color Ink. “We’re excited to bring this alternative and sustainable rigid media option to our expanding universe of wide-format graphic customers.”

ENVIsual Board reportedly delivers high print fidelity for a range of brand-enhancing in-store applications, including aisle talkers, shelf danglers and directional signage. Designed to withstand temperature and humidity fluctuations, ENVIsual Board’s surface is easy to clean and sanitize, and will not crack or craze like plastic due to its edge flexibility and surface integrity.

The smooth, bright white coated performance media is currently available in 48 x 96 inch sheets in .010, .015, 020, .030 and .040 calipers.

For more information, visit www.digitalcolorink.com and www.mpm.com.