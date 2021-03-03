Witt-Gasetechnik optimized its leak tester, Leak-Master Easy Plus, which generates digital documentation from its water bath tests. The test method in a water bath is reportedly uncomplicated, cost-effective and clearly shows a weak point in the packaging, as air bubbles rise to the water surface in the event of a leak. This error localization can optimize the packaging or manufacturing process and reduce the error rate.

The Leak-Master Easy Plus offers a combination of water bath testing with digital control. The quality manager can predefine standardized test programs and electronically record and document all the data from the leak tests as performed. If required, the testing device can be integrated into a wider network. Witt says the new high-resolution touch display and user interface offer intuitive and user-friendly menu navigation, improving upon the inspection process and the documentation of the measurement results for the quality inspector.

Products, users and test programs can be created quickly and easily. After logging on to the device and selecting the product to be tested, the user places the package in the test chamber filled with water, closes the lid and starts the test program. The pre-set vacuum is automatically generated and maintained for the defined period. The user carries out a visual inspection along with the test, which determines whether the packaging was leak-tight or not. The result is a standardized test sequence that can be reproduced.

The Leak-Master Easy Plus is reportedly suitable for leak testing virtually any packaging and numerous components. The only requirement is the presence of air or gas inside the item to be tested. The instrument is available in several chamber sizes.

