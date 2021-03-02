Logoplaste, a global designer and manufacturer of innovative and sustainable rigid plastic packaging solutions for FMCG brands, announced that Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’) has agreed to acquire The Carlyle Group’s majority stake in the company. Current Logoplaste shareholders Filipe de Botton and Alexandre Relvas will retain their approximately 40% stake in the business as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

Alex Wagenberg, managing director of the Carlyle Europe Partners advisory team says, “Through investment in innovation and sustainability, geographic and product expansion, and a continued focus on high levels of customer service, Logoplaste has delivered remarkable growth. We are very confident that Logoplaste’s best years lie ahead and wish the team the continued success it so well deserves.”

A wide range of global blue-chip clients use Logoplaste’s value-added rigid plastic packaging solutions. The company offers expertise across all phases of packaging development, from ideation, design and engineering to full industrial implementation. Logoplaste’s business model centers on the development of partnerships with customers through dedicated facilities, eliminating secondary packaging waste, just-in-time operations and significantly reducing transport needs. Logoplaste says sustainability and innovation have been integral to its success.

Gerardo Chiaia, CEO of Logoplaste, says, “This marks an exciting new chapter for our company as we look forward to the continued growth opportunity for Logoplaste and its customers with backing from Ontario Teachers’. We also thank Carlyle for their partnership, expertise and support in maintaining Logoplaste’s position as a leading provider of rigid packaging solutions for the consumer goods industry and in driving continuous innovation with an integrated approach that is the foundation of our company.”

Ontario Teachers’ is Canada's largest single-profession pension plan and one of the world’s pre-eminent private equity investors. Through its Private Capital team, Ontario Teachers’ offers companies flexible, long-term capital and adds value as active owners. Since launching Private Capital in 1991, Ontario Teachers' has invested in more than 500 companies and funds.

Nick Jansa, senior managing director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Ontario Teachers’ says, “We see the company as a great fit for our Private Capital portfolio given their industry leadership, highly resilient business model and strong commitment to sustainability. We look forward to supporting the company in their next stage of global growth.”

Barclays Bank PLC, Goldman Sachs International and Linklaters LLP advised Logoplaste and its shareholders. In addition, Vieira de Almeida & Associados advised the reinvesting shareholders. Credit Suisse International as financial advisor, Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Uria Menendez as legal advisors and Ernst & Young LLP as accounting and tax advisor advised Ontario Teachers’.

Visit www.logoplaste.com, www.carlyle.com and www.otpp.com for more information.