PRS International Group of Companies, a media conglomerate group, has entered into a partnership with Ad Print, a sign and display manufacturer, for end-to-end digital signage solutions to reportedly enhance brand image, drive business results and provide solutions to PRS International's clients around the world. The decision to formalize the partnership through the MoU was made after extensive evaluation and identifying the core competencies and synergies between the companies.

“Being top of mind is critical in today's marketplace. Our goal has always been to support organizations as they prepare for the digital future and transform the way they do business. As we navigate the changing landscape of work, we are pleased to collaborate with Ad Print. At PRS International Group of Companies, we believe partnership models are essential to enhance insight and foster innovation,” says S Vijay Kumar, global CEO, PRS International Group of Companies. “The MoU seeks to leverage the capabilities of both the firms for meeting the growing requirements of the industry and delivering digital signage solutions. Our goal has always been to help our national and International clients, maximize service excellence and provide them with the best advice to meet their digital signage needs.”

Sandeep Rai, director, Ad Print says, "The Skilled Team of PRS International Group of Companies and Ad Print are the real difference makers for our clients, especially as technology continues to be woven into many marketing solutions. We all have the same goal: to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients that our industry has to offer. Through strategic investments, a consultative approach and sound leadership, PRS International Group of Companies and Ad Print continues to pursue its mission of delivering innovative solutions at high quality and low cost.”

According to Rai, PRS International Group of Companies and the Ad Print creative team knows how to generate unique and powerful messages and compel consumers to engage with brands.