Toppan Printing a global communication, security, packaging, décor materials and electronics solutions provider, will participate in embedded world 2021 DIGITAL — one of Europe’s largest international trade fair events for embedded hardware and software technologies, which will be held online from Mar. 1-5.

Exhibiting for the first time, Toppan will present cutting-edge display solutions, including its unique Blanview TFT-LCD technology and aerial touch displays. Under the Ortustech brand, small-to-medium-sized Blanview TFT-LCDs have been used in industrial equipment around the world for more than 10 years. They reportedly provide outdoor visibility and low power consumption enabled by Toppan’s high-performance amorphous silicon TFT technology.

Toppan’s virtual booth will present display technologies and solutions and will be open 24 hours a day with online chat and meetings with Toppan’s expert staff in English or Japanese, between starting and closing times on each day of the event.

Toppan says the recently developed aerial touch display is a next-generation solution featuring a contactless user interface that has the potential to enhance public hygiene and prevent the spread of infectious diseases. It is reportedly the first technology to generate aerial images parallel to the LCD unit.

Other items on display will include Toppan’s lineup of standard displays ranging in size from 2.0-12.1 inches and optimized for an extensive range of uses and usage environments. Toppan will also present rod-shaped and round displays, as well as its Polymer Dispersion Liquid Crystal (PDLC) display — on which graphics and text appear against a transparent background.

“We are very much looking forward to bringing our latest displays to embedded world this year,” says Shigeaki Fujiwara, general manager of display sales in Toppan’s Electronics Division. “Toppan’s solutions not only provide the outstanding quality and power efficiency required by professionals in a range of fields, but also bring value to society with technologies that enhance safety and peace of mind in today’s world.”

Visit www.embedded-world.de/en to join the event and www.toppan.com/en for more information.