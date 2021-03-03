Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc., the oldest operating paper mill in the U.S, has announced a new distribution partnership with Case Paper, a privately held distributor and converter of paper and board for the printing and packaging industries. Case Paper will be the exclusive distribution partner for Monadnock in the FL market.

Case Paper is offering Monadnock’s Astrolite PC 100 Velvet line of fine coated printing papers and recently launched Envi PC 100 Performance Board for packaging from its Miami location. The Astrolite PC 100 Velvet features a luxuriously tactile, velvety-coated finish, and is available in a range from 80 lb. text to 150 lb. single-ply cover. Engineered to ensure high print fidelity, exceptional folding characteristics with full ink coverage and embossing and foil stamping, the Envi PC 100 Performance Board portfolio includes 16 and 18 pt. board and is available in 28X40 sheets.

“Our new partnership with Monadnock is just the latest example of how we are committed to providing sustainable solutions for our current and future customers,” says Simon Schaffer, president, Case Paper. “All of our converting and warehouse facilities are FSC, SFI and PEFC certified, so we’re excited by how well aligned these products are with our company values.”

Both product portfolios are FSC certified, manufactured carbon neutral (VERs) and made with 100% renewable Green-e certified wind powered electricity (RECs), under a third-party certified ISO 14001 Environmental Management System.

“It’s exciting to find partners who share our passion for customer service, sustainability and delivering the highest-quality paper and packaging solutions that brands, companies and organizations are searching for,” says Julie Brannen, director, sustainability solutions, Monadnock. “We look forward to many productive years with our partners at Case Paper.”

Visit mpm.com and casemakes.com for more information.