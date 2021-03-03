Teledyne Imaging, a group within Teledyne Technologies and manufacturer and developer of digital cameras for industrial and scientific imaging, announced the release of its new 20 megapixel Lt Series USB3 cameras. Like all Lt Series models, these newest cameras have a robust and compact enclosure, fully locking USB3 connectors and are built for rugged 24/7 use. They are available from Teledyne Lumenera, a part of the Teledyne Imaging Group.

Equipped with the Sony IMX183 20 MP CMOS sensor with rolling shutter and back illumination technology, the new cameras perform in a wide variety of low light and changing light conditions, including aerial imaging, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), robotic inspection solutions and life sciences. The Lumenera Lt Series cameras offer a smaller, lighter and lower cost imaging solution, and are designed to provide vision performance while using less power, less space and meet the industry’s budgets.

The Lt Series cameras offer 32 and 64-bit operating system compatibility for Windows, Linux, Linux for embedded system platforms and single board computers (SBCs). They are designed to deliver high dynamic range and high speed with low read noise for both industrial and scientific imaging applications.

Key Features:

Two new USB3 models with a resolution of 20 MP (5472 x 3648 pixels) color and monochrome

High sensitivity pixel size of 2.4 μm with back illuminated sensors

Compact form factor simplifying integration in modern OEM solutions

Side mounted locking industrial micro USB for power and control

For more information, visit www.lumenera.com/products.