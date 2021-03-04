Global Inkjet Systems (GIS), a strategic partner for OEMs and system builders, announced the latest product enhancement of its Atlas Professional User Interface (UI) software — the incorporation of direct-to-shape software for cylindrical and conical shapes to facilitate job preparation and the printing process.

The Atlas Software Suite enables rapid integration of software components from GIS to create entire digital print systems covering workflow, RIP, VDP, drive electronics, ink delivery systems, transport control and subsystems. Atlas Professional and Production UIs have been developed specifically for system builders and end users.

The Atlas Direct-to-Shape UI is the latest in the family of custom modules that can be added to extend the core functionality of the software. GIS says it is ideal for the growing market opportunities in the digital direct-to-shape (D2S) container-printing sector for short production runs and promotional campaigns. It comprises a graphical interface that is compatible with most axial symmetric shapes for hollow glass and plastic and metal containers in packaging. The UI provides a 3D shape creation tool and a 3D printed object preview.

“This latest enhancement of our Atlas Professional UI is part of our continuous development, strengthening our software product offering. With over eight years of experience in direct-to-shape printing, we wanted to enable our customers to take advantage of current market opportunities and add value to their product offering through the graphical interface and easy-to-use 3D print rendering of the Atlas Direct-to-Shape UI,” says Nick Geddes, CEO, GIS.

For more information, visit www.globalinkjetsystems.com/atlas.