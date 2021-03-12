Personalized products continue to be a growth area for the print industry — and we see this expanding in 2021. HP research indicates that the personalized gift market will grow by 55% to $31 billion in 2021. As Indigo customers have shown this year, business-to-consumer (B2C) printing is alive and growing, and reflects the appetite for products, photo specialty and gifting, greeting cards and packaging — many of which are meant to improve home spaces and home offices, and to remain connected with friends and family through social distancing. Beyond individual consumers, businesses are also driving personalized products by using them as tangible ways to connect with their teams in an era of working from home. These eCommerce and B2C areas also represent opportunities for diversification for print service providers who traditionally focus on business-to-business applications, a sector that has been affected for most of this year.