Easysnap Technology’s semi-rigid single-dose packages for liquid and creamy substances are designed to open by folding it in half with the use of a single hand — completely dispensing the contents in a precise, clean and waste-free way, without packaging pieces to tear, discard or unscrew.

According to Easysnap, it experienced online sales records and established itself globally in part to the pandemic creating the need for practical, safe and convenient packaging for products such as hand sanitizer, and by selling its machines designed to carry out packaging in Easysnap — which are certified for food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Easysnap is intended for on-the-go use with people of all ages and guarantees the right quantities and a high product return. These features have attracted a number of companies including Delta Air Lines, which chose Easysnap pouches to dispense single-doses of Purell hand sanitizer gel — included in its complementary “care kit” for passengers. The company also created its own corporate brand of “Snap for Clean” sanitizing gel.

Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributer of plant-based cannabinoid products, was selected as the preferred partner for Easysnap manufacturing for cannabinoids. OBX offerings for Easysnap include tinctures, topical products such as lotions and hand sanitizer and liquid beverage enhancers, with future offerings to include sexual lubricants and cosmetics.

"Easysnap addresses the two biggest challenges facing our consumers today: reliable dosing and accessible pricing. We look forward to the many possibilities the Easysnap technology offers to provide easy yet sophisticated solutions for today's cannabinoid consumers," says Dave Neundorfer, CEO of OBX.