Epson partner United Automation has created automated labeling applicators integrating the ColorWorks C7500 on-demand color label printer and Epson 6-Axis VT, C-Series and SCARA robot solutions to feed, print and apply color labels with accuracy. The labeling and verification machine features loading, labeling, peel labeling, inspection, verification and unloading functionalities and can provide flexibility for businesses to help reduce waste and decrease costs associated with ordering and maintaining an inventory of pre-printed labels.

Video courtesy of United Automation

The machine prints and applies wrap-around as well as folded labels to prescription bottles and bags varying in height and diameter. Once detected in the machine, its barcode and label data are verified before moving along to the label station, where it is greeted by its corresponding printed and folded label. After the manufacturer and patient barcodes are verified, the bottle is moved to the peel label station where its peel label is applied and its barcode and label data are verified once again. If need be, the bottle can be rejected to the reject bin before exiting the machine.

"The ColorWorks labeling and verification machine is the first United Automation solution to incorporate color labeling," says Jeff Runge, project manager, United Automation. "Color is becoming increasingly important for retail pharmacies and now, with the ColorWorks integration, we are able to offer customers a comprehensive, automated color labeling device that places labels with precision and accuracy. Plus, the ColorWorks output offers labels with a tremendous shelf life and fade-resistance."