The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), an advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, announced that it has published its latest “Report to the Members”. The report provides an overview of the initiatives and activities FPA conducts on behalf of its members. As a voice in the flexible packaging industry for over 70 years, FPA says it provides benefits that support the success of FPA members and the advancement of the flexible packaging industry.

The report also includes a listing of FPA members, the FPA Board of Directors, and the FPA mission statement and strategic goals. It highlights current and ongoing FPA programs that focus on the following to ensure environmental benefits and sustainability advantages of flexible packaging are communicated and understood:

Advocating against potential barriers to growth

Combating regulatory burdens and building relationships with diverse stakeholders

Communicating to keep members and stakeholders informed and engaged

Providing industry data to the membership and investment community

Creating networking and education opportunities to connect the membership.

The report provides information the following:

FPA Communications

The FPA Advocacy Programs on both the Federal and State levels

The activities of the FPA Environmental, Health and Safety Committee

Industry-specific regulatory and legislative issues that are on the committee’s radar

The activities of the Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council (SPMC) and the FPA Flexible Packaging Financial Benchmarking Program

Surveys and reports that assist FPA members in making informed business decisions

Information on FPA events such as the Annual Meeting and Fall Executive Conference are detailed in the report, in addition to the FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Program. The report also provides a look at “What’s to Come” for the sustainability, advocacy, industry data and communications programs.

The report is publicly available and can be downloaded at www.flexpack.org/publication.