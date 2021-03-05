EmpireEMCO, a supplier of standard and customized packaging service and solutions, unveiled a new brand positioning, logo and expanded website to align with the organization’s continued growth and expanded capabilities.

EmpireEMCO’s says its brand statement, “Your packaging is our passion” serves as a pronouncement of its commitment to serving customers. The new EmpireEMCO logo is reportedly symbolic of the company’s close relationship with its clients and the vibrant two-color execution in orange and purple is an expression of the company’s dynamic approach in providing quality packaging.

Gary Burns, president and CEO of EmpireEMCO says, “As we continue to grow, adding services and resources to best serve the needs of our customers, our new image is a visual assurance that we stand ready to work closely with them and to do whatever is necessary to enable their packaging success.”

Along with its new visual identity, EmpireEMCO introduced a new website with intuitive navigation along with an easy-to-use shape guide that includes plastic and glass containers, tubes, caps and closures. Customers can order and purchase individual components or complete packaging solutions in quantity.

“We want every packaging assignment to be the best experience a client has ever had,” says Burns. “That satisfaction and peace of mind is at the heart of our company’s customer-first culture of service and reinforced every time EmpireEMCO’s new logo and website are seen.”

EmpireEMCO serves cannabis, chemical industrial, cosmetics, food & beverage, home & garden, household goods, nutraceutical, personal health & beauty, pharmaceutical and other industries. They support clients with end-to-end services that include Extrusion Blow Molding (EBM), Injection Blow Molding (IBM), Injection Molding (IM), Injection Stretch Blow Molding (ISBM), package and component design, engineering and consultation, modeling (static and working), rapid low-cost prototyping tooling, turn-key filling options.

Visit the new website at www.empireemco.com.