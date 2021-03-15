Ashland announced it is increasing the prices on its 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) and several derivative products in North America, effective April 1, 2021. This increase will range from $0.42/lb to $0.45/lb. The derivatives includes gamma-butyrolactone (BLO), n-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP), 2-pyrrolidone (2-Pyrol) and tetrahydrofuran (THF).

