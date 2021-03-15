This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » Ashland Announces Price Increases for 1,4-Butanediol and Derivatives
Ashland announced it is increasing the prices on its 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) and several derivative products in North America, effective April 1, 2021. This increase will range from $0.42/lb to $0.45/lb. The derivatives includes gamma-butyrolactone (BLO), n-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP), 2-pyrrolidone (2-Pyrol) and tetrahydrofuran (THF).
