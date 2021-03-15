Colquímica Adhesives, a company in the development and commercialization of hot melt adhesives for industrial applications, headquartered in Portugal, opened its new facilities and subsidiary, Colquímica Adhesives Inc., in Charlotte, NC, U.S. The $12 million plant has been under construction since the beginning of 2020, is the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility and will allow the company to also serve Canadian, Mexican and Latin American markets.

The new unit will produce adhesives for products for the personal hygiene, packaging and product assembly industries, and is expected to represent a 20% increase in the company's production capacity. The company says it will incorporate the latest technology available and a high degree of automation in all stages of production, and plans to hire, in the short term, about 30 employees.

"This new manufacturing facility reaffirms our commitment toward investing in the U.S. economy, as well as its dedication toward U.S. consumers," says Pedro Gonçalves, CEO of Colquímica Adhesives Inc. "Charlotte is an outstanding and strategic location for us. Being situated in a central point on the East coast will allow a close service to Colquímicas' customers, with good proximity to all the main industrial states and major cities. It is very well served in terms of logistic infrastructure, road communications, and sea harbors. What's more, given Charlotte's industrial core and expertise, we expect to create more workplaces through hiring and training local talent, providing a positive impact on Charlotte's job market.”

João Pedro Koehler, CEO of Colquímica Adhesives Group, says, "This is a decisive step in affirming Colquímica Adhesives as a global and multicultural brand. The opening of a branch in the U.S. reflects the sustained growth traced by the company in recent years, as a result of the intense network of our employees with customers and partners.”

