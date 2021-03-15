Amcor has announced that it is joining the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (the Alliance) at Executive Committee level. Amcor and the Alliance say they share the belief that collaboration and collective action are critical to eliminating plastic waste. Alliance membership also aligns with Amcor's 2025 Sustainability Pledge to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. Amcor says this new partnership is the latest example of Amcor's commitment to better waste management and recycling infrastructure.

Ron Delia, Amcor CEO, says, "Amcor's extensive innovation capabilities are delivering packaging designed to achieve the commitment to make all our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. But keeping waste out of the environment also requires collaboration across the global value chain for better waste management and recycling infrastructure, and to educate consumers. The Alliance serves as a crucial forum for that collaborative effort across parties aligned on the need to deliver more sustainable outcomes. I am excited that Amcor is taking up this leadership role within the Alliance and we look forward to working with the other Alliance members to advance on our shared ambitions for responsible packaging."

Jacob Duer, Alliance to End Plastic Waste's chief executive, says, "The addition of Amcor to the Alliance's Executive Committee strengthens our links to the packaging industry. Amcor's expertise, as the world's leading diversified packaging company, will bring new capabilities to the Alliance's project portfolio and brings us closer towards achieving our vision of ending plastic waste in the environment."

The Alliance's 57 member companies agree to support, through positive action, projects to build and scale solutions to end plastic waste in the environment. Amcor reports it has projects underway that can actively tackle the problem of waste leakage and are aligned with the Alliance's four strategic pillars — waste management infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement and cleaning up.

Amcor also recently partnered with McKinsey.org to develop recycling and waste management solutions for communities in Latin America. Amcor is also a member of the World Wildlife Fund-led activation hub, ReSource: Plastic, and has global partnerships with Ocean Conservancy and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy initiative.

