Compostable packaging producer TIPA announced its expansion into the Australian and New Zealand markets with the hiring of Richard Fernandez as sales director for the regions. Fernandez brings more than 20 years’ experience working in sales and business development within the packaging and chemicals industries.

Australia’s compostable materials market has boomed in recent years as consumers continue to seek out sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic. The Australian Government has also pledged to ensure that 100% of packaging will be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025.

TIPA’s packaging solutions offer high-performance compostable films and laminates that perform like conventional plastic but can be disposed of using existing composting infrastructure, decomposing back into the soil like organic waste. It’s materials are readily available to food and fashion businesses in the ANZ markets.

Fernandez will lead TIPA’s expansion into Australia and New Zealand, generating partnerships with brands across the entire packaging supply chain transitioning to compostable packaging. “Australia has set ambitious targets to reduce the amount of plastic packaging being used, and we have seen strong consumer interest in compostable alternatives,” says Fernandez. “TIPA’s technology is primed to meet this demand, and will be particularly successful due to the efficient composting infrastructure already in place. I am looking forward to bringing TIPA’s compostable solutions to the pioneering brands across Australia and New Zealand putting people and planet first by transitioning to compostable materials.”

Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of TIPA says, “TIPA is leading commercial developments and compostable solutions on a global scale, and we are excited to expand into the Australian and New Zealand markets which are already showing strong demand for compostable materials. Fernandez brings a wealth of experience in business development and flexible packaging that will be invaluable to this expansion.”

Visit www.tipa-corp.com for more information.