According to show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, The Processing Zone is returning to PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, 2021, Las Vegas Convention Center) as a direct response to industry demands. It will showcase front-of-line solutions from food processing/systems, food safety, engineering, design and construction services and more.

“Many of the technologies in packaging and processing work in unison, and PMMI learned from attendees at previous shows that the ability to find complete solutions from the beginning through the end-of-line was a priority,” says Laura Thompson, PMMI vice president, trade shows.

The Processing Zone will showcase improving and newly unveiled technologies for industries like baking and snack, beverage, meat and poultry, dairy and produce, so attendees can source leading front-of-the-line processing solutions — while continuing to solve their packaging challenges. It will also offer targeted education via its processing-dedicated Innovation Stage.

Another new education addition to the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO roster is the Cold Pressure Council Annual Conference. Scheduled for the last two days of the show and brought to you by the Cold Pressure Council, the conference will feature High Pressure Processing (HPP) best practices, market trends, packaging material insights and uses and tips for packaging HPP products from leading food processor and services supplier experts. The Cold Pressure Council leads, facilitates and promotes industry standardization, user education and consumer awareness of high pressure processing via its membership of HPP suppliers and consumer packaged goods (CPGs) companies who use and advocate for the technology.

“Adding the Processing Zone and the Cold Pressure Council Conference continues our mission to bring the industry together at the most comprehensive event in the world in 2021, as safely and productively as possible,” says Jim Pittas, PMMI president and CEO.

