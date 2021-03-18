Toshiba America Business Solutions unveiled its desktop label printers — the BV400D series of direct thermal transfer printer, geared towards logistics, healthcare and retail labeling applications. Toshiba's new printer quintet delivers labeling for producing shipping, shelving and asset tags, patient wristbands and more — at speeds up to seven inches-per-second with clarity up to 300 dots per inch. The compact label makers feature recessed ports and the option to integrate AC adapters. These features also accommodate varied space requirements while helping maintain cable connectivity and USB memory protection.

Toshiba's four-inch label printers include replaceable print heads and sensors — notifying users when to refill media and close the cover. Select BV400D models also feature a visual indicator for up-to-the-second print status and features remote monitoring capability using available networking tools. Single-step, top-loading media capability within Toshiba's label printers with cutter and peel-off module options reportedly enhance user efficiency and ease of use.

Connectivity to any work environment is possible via the standard USB 2.0 and Ethernet or WLAN and Bluetooth connectivity options. Interoperability with other OEM printers is possible via Toshiba's systems’ range of advanced emulations.

"Toshiba's latest printers present the logistics, retail and healthcare markets with an ideal solution for producing the day-to-day labeling they require," says Toshiba America Business Solutions vice president of marketing, Bill Melo. "The systems integrate a variety of high productivity and ease of use features enabling hardworking professionals to operate more efficiently and productively."

BV400D series label printers start at $540 and are available for purchase through authorized Toshiba resellers.

For more information, visit www.business.toshiba.com.