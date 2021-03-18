The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the election of its 2021 Board of Directors. Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter Next Generation is the new chairperson of the FPA Board of Directors. Bolhous succeeds Curt Begle, president of the health, hygiene, and specialties division of Berry Global, who served as chairperson of the FPA Board of Directors from March 2019 – March 2021.
The 2021 Board of Directors were elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, with the exception of the chairperson’s two-year term, and assumed their directorship on March 10, 2021, during the virtual board of directors meeting. The 2021 board is comprised of industry leaders from 37 flexible packaging companies.
The 2021 FPA Board of Directors includes:
Officers and Executive Committee:
Kathy Bolhous
CEO
Charter Next Generation
Chairperson of the Board
Curt Begle
President of the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division
Berry Global
Immediate Past Chairperson
Guenther Hering
Vice President, Flexible Packaging NA
Henkel Corporation
Treasurer
Executive Committee Members at Large:
Stan Bikulege, Novolex
Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.
Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging
Bill Jackson, Amcor Flexibles
David Love, Printpack
David Staker, Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC
President & CEO (non-voting member):
Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association
Directors:
Doug Aldred, Flint Group
Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.
Jarred Carter, Siegwerk USA Inc.
Nestor de Mattos, Dow
Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company
Sachin Desai, ProAmpac
Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.
Mark Forman, Belmark, inc
Steve Garland, Sealed Air Corporation
Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.
Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging
Erik Keracik, Westlake Chemical Corporation
Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corporation
Tom Mason, Constantia Flexibles LLC
Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson LLC
Francois Olivier, TC Transcontinental Packaging
Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corporation
Stephen Perkins, Bryce Corporation
Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corporation
Ken Swanson, Liquibox
Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation
Chairperson’s Advisory Council:
Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc.
Eric Erickson, Kendall Packaging Corporation
Catherine Heckman, Ashland
Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging, Ltd.
David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American
Chris Osborn, Amcor Flexibles
Jonathan Quinn, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.
Madeleine Robinson, LPS Industries, LLC
Fredy Steng, Berry Global
Chris Thomazin, Polymer Packaging Inc.
Adrianne Tipton, Novolex