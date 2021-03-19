Christian Traumann, group president of MULTIVAC, has been elected to the presidium of the German Institute for Standardization (DIN). He will represent the packaging technology sector for his period in office from 2021- 2026.

The German Institute for Standardization (DIN) is the independent platform for standards and standardization in Germany and worldwide. As a partner for industry, research and society, the DIN contributes through standardization to supporting the market feasibility of innovative solutions — whether it is in the area of industrial, commercial and social digitalization, or within the framework of research and development projects. The DIN Presidium establishes the principles of standardization policy. It makes decisions, either directly or through its committees, on the business and financial policy of the DIN and its associated organizations.

Traumann has been at MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG since 2002, initially as executive manager and CFO, and from April 2008- 2019 as a member of the management board and CFO. Since January 2020, he has exercised dual leadership of the MULTIVAC Group with Guido Spix in their role as joint group presidents. Traumann is responsible for the departments of finance, digital products & transformation, human resources and sales within the group, and he is the board member for the company's subsidiaries.

In addition to this, Traumann is chairperson of the food processing and packaging machinery association within the VDMA (German Engineering Federation), and a member of the board of trustees at the University of Kempten, as well as being a commercial judge at the Regional Court in Memmingen and the president of Interpack 2021.

