Toppan Printing, a global communication, security, packaging, décor materials and electronics solutions company, developed film-type Virusweeper packaging with antiviral and antibacterial functions for film packaging. The new film packaging is an addition to Toppan’s “SMART LIFE-VALUE Packaging” lineup, part of the recently launched “TOPPAN S-VALUE Packaging”. Virusweeper film packaging will launch in April.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted an increase in safety and hygiene awareness among consumers and propelled demand for contactless environments and products offering antiviral action. In response to these needs, Toppan added antiviral functionality to printed décor materials. Toppan subsequently applied the treatment technique to packaging, announcing Japan’s first paper-based carton packaging capable of reducing the presence of virus particles on surfaces in October 2020.

Virusweeper packaging inhibits the growth of certain viruses and bacteria and significantly reduces their numbers on surfaces. The action of both the film and carton types of Virusweeper has been verified by measurement in line with ISO 21702 for antiviral activity and ISO 22196 for antibacterial activity on plastics and non-porous surfaces, and the packaging has been certified by Japan’s Society of International sustaining growth for Antimicrobial Articles (SIAA) for its antiviral and antibacterial performance. The packaging also conforms to Japan’s specifications and standards for foods and food additives.

Treatment requires no change to the manufacturing process because an antiviral agent is added to an existing varnish, and Toppan’s technologies make it possible to add antiviral and antibacterial functionality while maintaining the scratch resistance of existing packages. Film-type Virusweeper is ideal for flexible packaging, such as stand-up and pillow pouches, while the already available paper-based version can be used for color and decorative folding cartons.

“Virusweeper packaging meets pertinent needs for greater levels of hygiene and reassurance in our daily lives,” said Ikuno Shimeno, general manager of development strategy in Toppan’s Packaging Solutions business. “Toppan will continue to drive functionality for package products and expand solutions with antiviral functions to markets such as food and fast-moving consumer goods, while also developing a wide array of other products offering antiviral and antibacterial performance.”

For more information, visit www.toppan.com/en and www.kohkin.net/en.