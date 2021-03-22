Inkbrite announced the development of software to create custom branded packaging for independent cannabis growers. Inkbrite's platform supports California growers and manufacturers and plans to expand its reach in the future. Inkbrite says its mission is to make it easy for brands to create compliant packaging.

“While tagging along with a friend at a cannabis conference, I got swept up in the excitement. I thought I could bring my skills to cannabis and invent cooler packaging,” says Laurie Peterson, CEO and founder at Inkbrite. “It turns out the needs for cannabis packaging are more complicated than I thought. I heard of a pre-roll brand who threw out $30,000 in non-compliant packaging, a distributor's warehouse log jammed by packaging that had to be relabeled and a large edibles brand who described navigating packaging regulations as, ‘a total nightmare’. We realized we needed to solve the compliance headache.”

Cannabis packaging is tricky. Each state has its own nuanced label requirements, leading to costly mistakes that require relabeling, recalling and destroying and even lawsuits. “There are three cannabis regulating bodies in California alone. Our platform is embedded with regulatory intelligence that takes away the brand’s needs to learn individual regulations per state, which change regularly. We handle the complex details of your labeling so that you can focus on what you do best: crafting top-tier cannabis with integrity.” says Marya Gomez, co-founder and head of compliance at Inkbrite. Gomez sits on the Packaging and Labelling committee for the National Cannabis Industry Association.

While the larger cannabis companies have in-house compliance experts, the majority of the industry is filled with emerging brands who can’t afford hiring for this complicated task.

Inkbrite wants to be accessible to the craft brands who are the heart and soul of this industry. Design is free to get started and brands don’t pay until they are completely satisfied and ready to order. For one inclusive per-unit price, Inkbrite handles packaging design, sourcing and compliance, eliminating the need for brands to work with multiple vendors. Inkbrite reports that with its online customization platform, a process that normally takes months is now available in minutes.

Visit inkbrite.com/pages/get-started for more information.