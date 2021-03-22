The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. announced it has launched THC gummies under its sugarleaf brand. The first variety, Strawberry Peach, is being shipped to cannabis retailers in British Columbia, Saskatchwan, Alberta Manitoba and PEI, and is expected to be available by the end of March.

"Gummies are a great addition to our product line," says Beena Goldenberg, president and CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "They are the most in-demand product in the edibles category by both novice and experienced users. We expect sugarleaf gummies will be well-received by consumers for their fresh strawberry peach flavour and that they are vegan-friendly."

Supreme says sugarleaf's gummies are crafted to ensure precise delivery of THC in a convenient gummy format. Each sugarleaf gummy is a combination of natural strawberry and peach flavors and contains a consistent dose of 2.5 milligrams of THC. Each package includes four gummies for a total of 10 milligrams of THC per package.

The introduction of sugarleaf gummies complements the roster of new products recently introduced by Supreme, including large format flower and pre-rolls from Hiway, Pūr Cloud CBD 510 vape kit and cartridge by Blissco and Pink Kush and Ice Cream Cake strains from 7ACRES Craft Collective.

"We will continue to look for opportunities to expand our product line to deliver the variety and excitement that cannabis consumers are seeking," says Goldenberg. "We currently have products available to serve the broad spectrum of cannabis consumers — from novice and experienced users, connoisseurs, and those looking for value pricing. This line-up has helped us secure our position as a top 10 canadian cannabis company — according to the analytics firm Headset."

