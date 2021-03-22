Domino Digital Label Press, a digital printing company, has partnered with Wikoff Digital to utilize its UV inkjet primers on Domino’s N610i presses. Five additional primer and coating products were lab test, with the development tests finalizing the partnership on Domino's newest press — the N730i Digital Color Label Press.

Philip Easton, Domino’s director of digital printing solutions division, says the new press is “the most significant new product we have launched since we started in the digital label press business.” The Wikoff Digital primers are also backed by the support network of Wikoff’s 30 manufacturing sites, which are located across North America.

