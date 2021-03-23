Once Upon a Farm, a plant-based kid food company, unveiled its first ever brand refresh, including a new visual identity, tagline, packaging and updated website that aligns with its mission and focus of providing organic, crave-worthy, refrigerated snacks for babies, tots and kids. The company says the reimagined branding reflects its growth from baby brand to leading childhood nutrition brand.

“Our company has evolved tremendously over the past few years,” says Once Upon a Farmer’s CEO and co-founder John Foraker. “When we launched, we wanted to change the baby category, but we’ve seen consumer demand shift and now it’s so much bigger. We are helping lead the way for an entirely new category: all around fresh snacking. We felt the time was ripe to reimagine our branding and packaging to reflect this evolution. We wanted to create smiles while showcasing the goodness of our brand — both inside the pouch and as a company. We couldn’t be more excited to share it with our customers.”

Once Upon a Farm uses high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) to lock in the nutrients and flavors of farm-fresh ingredients, and reportedly pioneered the first cold-pressed, organic fruit and veggie blends for babies. The company says the bold, vibrant, contemporary and inclusive new packaging highlights its key differentiators for consumers, specifically its unique ingredients that are cold-pressed with no sugar added. All the products also feature the brand’s new tagline, “A Better Story Starts Here”, which speaks to the company’s belief that when kids have access to nutritious food, they are better prepared for a lifetime of health and happiness.

As part of the unveiling, Once Upon a Farm introduced new farm illustrations to tell the story of how the brand was born. These include illustrations of the fresh fruits and vegetables that embody each of the farm-raised ingredients in all of its products, along with animal characters that help tell its fresh flavor story. The brand has also created a specialty Farmer Jen character who embodies the of co-founder and chief brand officer, Jennifer Garner. Farmer Jen will reportedly help to highlight the brand’s partnership with Save the Children to continue the work around Emergency Food Relief and hunger relief for children in rural America.

"As a company, Once Upon A Farm has always strived to tell a better story through our mission: provide healthy, nutritious snacks to kids of all ages. Our little brand has grown so much over the past few years, and we know we have our consumers to thank for sharing our vision," says Garner. "As Co-Founder (shout out to my fellow founder farmers Cassandra, Ari, and John), I am thrilled to share our brand refresh, made — along with everything we do — with your kids in mind. We hope little ones have a blast engaging with our new farm characters and, of course, Farmer Jen, as her story unfolds. Bringing Farmer Jen and her buddies to life has been so much fun for all of us. She will be telling all kinds of tales celebrating farm life and healthy eating. The more you get to know her the more we hope you will agree with our new tag line: A Better Story Starts Here."

For more information, visit www.onceuponafarmorganics.com.