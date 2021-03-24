Davis-Standard’s German subsidiary, ER-WE-PA GmbH, announced that XOL Automation will be Davis-Standard’s registered sales representative for extrusion coating, liquid coating, cast film and slitter/rewinders in the Middle East and North Africa. The area of XOL’s representation includes Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. Davis-Standard says this will further expand the reach of its converting equipment range and services to support customers worldwide.

“XOL Automation has an excellent reputation in serving the industrial and manufacturing segment throughout this region,” says Adnan Bdour, Davis-Standard’s regional sales manager. “Whether customers are looking to upgrade machines or purchase new technology, we are pleased to have them represent us. We also appreciate their knowledge of engineering practices and commitment to helping our customers improve productivity and profitability.”

"We are very excited to work with Davis Standard. XOL Automation team is known for its expertise in the flexible packaging industry. We have been using our recognized experience in this area with customers for years." says Gabriel Hage, general manager of XOL Automation. "Teaming up with Davis-Standard will provide our valued clients with cutting edge solutions and continued support.”

For more information, visit www.xolautomation.com and davis-standard.com/market-solutions.