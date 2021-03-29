Technological advancements have continuously improved over the years to help deliver quality packaging for foods. It has also made production easy for manufacturers. It is no longer the norm to use physical inspection for quality control processes in food manufacturing and packaging. Almost all quality control in the food processing industry is done using industrial x-ray machines and other such inspection and detection devices.

What's more, processing and packaging food items have become so sophisticated that most of the processes and analyses are computerized to get the best results possible.

It gets even better.

All these advancements have ensured that the efforts required to carry out these processes are at the touch of a button. This means that people don't have to carry heavy tools to achieve quality packaging like it was done in the past.

This adoption of x-ray inspection technology in the food industry has settled the question of if. The only question left to answer now is that of when.

It's a familiar story for most food producers who use metal detectors and scanners for food inspection, as it often ends with their inability to detect stainless steel. You can only imagine their frustration and feelings of inadequacy when this happens.

But here is the thing.

Stainless steel is still the most used metal in the food packaging and processing industry. This is where x-ray gives more gain than optical scanners and metal detectors. Manufacturers are beginning to recognize this fact.

But that's not all.

X-ray's ability to detect non-metallic objects is another advantage over other types of inspection devices and machinery. Materials like glass, bones, and stones are all part of the things detected by the x-rays. X-rays are also essential in penetrating metallic packages without impeding their ability to detect other undesirable objects within the container.

But some food producers are yet to adopt the X-ray method of inspection despite its numerous advantages. So, what's the problem? It used to be the cost, but with x-ray machine companies like Uni X-ray, it is no longer a problem.

For example, Uni X-ray has almost two decades of research, development, design and manufacturing in the x-ray industry. These multiple experiences have made them a preferred x-ray machine supplier nationally and internationally with the quality of its machines and competitive prices.

However, the challenge for most food manufacturers that is stopping them from adopting the x-ray inspection is the complex operation of the x-ray machine and machine maintenance. But these fears are not valid.

So, let's dig a little deeper.

Reduced Operational Learning Time

For a long time, manufacturers have preferred metal detectors for their simplicity of use. This means operators don't spend a long-time reading the user manual before using metal detectors. Also, this means that the metal detectors are easy to maintain and repair when they break down.

In contrast to metal detectors, most industrial x-ray machines require operators to be well trained since they utilize a lot of computer analysis to detect unwanted objects in packaged food.

However, research and development have enhanced the operation of x-ray machines. With companies like Uni X-ray, the learning curve is usually very short to operate the latest sets of x-ray machines.

Uni X-ray machines are easily set up and easy to operate. They are built using one of the best automation programs that are both intuitive and accurate.

Repair and Maintenance Made Simple

Another long-standing issue for adopting x-ray machines for food package inspection is that food producers see the x-ray machine as complex and require trained experts for repair or maintenance.

A breakdown of an x-ray machine might need an extended timeframe to fix. Getting a trained technician can sometimes take a long time to find. All these accumulate to production downtime, which in essence is a loss of profit to the producers.

But the good news is that this was in the past, and with the latest types of x-ray machines from Uni X-ray, maintenance has become very easy. X-ray machines fit together in modules, and pulling them apart for maintenance is not difficult.

Also, the in-built software makes it easy to troubleshoot and identify the cause of any problem in the machine. Furthermore, highly trained professionals are just a call away. These measures have been put in place by the Uni X-ray team to avoid any downtime issue for food producers.

Visit www.unixray.com for more information.