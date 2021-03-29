Aleric partnered with The Goldstein Group (TGG) to create a new E.U. compliant package for its anti-allergy steroid spray — which made a Rx-to-OTC switch in Poland.

Utilizing The Shelf Sight Sequence, TGG's designers crossed language barriers and borders to imagine the brand’s colors, shapes, symbols and words, which maximized retail and online success, according to TGG.

Trademarked by USP, TGG used vibrant yellow and cool blue paired with the package's rounded, fluid shape to reportedly capture the ethos of relief and evoke joy, breath and the speed of delivery. The symbolic “A” is modern and mimics the motion of the package design.

Nicknamed “the theater”, the carton design features unfolding front panels that enable pharmacists to show and explain the product.

