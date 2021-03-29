WAGO has released a new Wireless Access Point (758-919) that enables fast Ethernet access to remote or non-stationary equipment. Easy to install, the NEMA 4X-rated device is through-panel mounted via a 2-in. knockout. Hardwire interface is achieved utilizing a standard RJ45 Ethernet cable and 24 VDC power. An alternative option includes using a single cable Power over Ethernet (PoE) connection.

The device also offers flexibility with configuration for WLAN, Bluetooth or Bluetooth low energy up to 650 feet and can be set for three communication profiles: Access Point, Gateway or Client. The Wireless Access Point also has the ability to connect up to seven smart devices for machines that use WAGO’s Ethernet controllers, along with web visualizations for mobile devices’ HMIs.

